$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $6.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BECN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

