Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post $61.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $63.36 million. AtriCure reported sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $255.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,840 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

