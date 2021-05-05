Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Stock analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ACHL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $15.40 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

