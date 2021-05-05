Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to “Buy”

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $810.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Insiders sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

