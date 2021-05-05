Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.00 ($83.53).

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.20 ($73.18) on Monday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.09.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

