Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €173.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

DHER stock opened at €127.90 ($150.47) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

