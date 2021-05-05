Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €173.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.26% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

DHER stock opened at €127.90 ($150.47) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

