Fluidigm (FLDM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fluidigm to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, analysts expect Fluidigm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

