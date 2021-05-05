Univar Solutions (UNVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Univar Solutions to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 131.56, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.