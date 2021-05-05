Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $52.96 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $415.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

