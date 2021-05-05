Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

