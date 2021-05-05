Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Teradyne in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,613 shares of company stock worth $21,656,282. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $9,612,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

