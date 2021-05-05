SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $158.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.76. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,572 shares of company stock valued at $94,782,553 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

