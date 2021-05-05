Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.50 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.