Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $42.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.50 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.
FITB stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
