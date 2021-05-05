1st Source Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

SRCE opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in 1st Source by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,840,000 after buying an additional 379,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

