People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Raised to $21.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

PBCT stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,565.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,390 shares of company stock worth $3,919,730 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

