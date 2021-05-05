Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

INVH stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

