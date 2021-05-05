William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

NYSE SIX opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.