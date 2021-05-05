Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $750.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $672.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $636.70 and a 200-day moving average of $632.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $684.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.