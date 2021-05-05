Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHLB. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $24.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 625,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $9,761,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.