Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $92.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

