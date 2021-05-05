Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARR. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

