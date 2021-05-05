Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $77.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Otis Worldwide traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.23, with a volume of 26041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.40.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

