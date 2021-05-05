Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sysco traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $84.04, with a volume of 2284499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.