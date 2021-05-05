Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $133.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.47 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $90,583,281.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

