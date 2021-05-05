Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $449.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.30 million and the lowest is $444.80 million. Premier reported sales of $334.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

