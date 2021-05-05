Critical Analysis: Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) versus ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.2% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Altimmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altimmune and ProQR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $5.80 million 88.20 -$20.52 million ($0.98) -14.05 ProQR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.56 million ($1.55) -3.99

Altimmune has higher revenue and earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProQR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altimmune and ProQR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 0 6 0 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Altimmune presently has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 130.57%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.86, suggesting a potential upside of 399.31%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Altimmune.

Profitability

This table compares Altimmune and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune -659.33% -46.39% -38.32% ProQR Therapeutics N/A -62.92% -47.69%

Summary

Altimmune beats ProQR Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use. It also focuses on developing ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. Altimmune, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. The company is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer, and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

