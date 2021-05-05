Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $184.00, but opened at $171.42. Freshpet shares last traded at $174.17, with a volume of 2,923 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.87.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

