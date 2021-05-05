Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $118.00. The company traded as high as $129.62 and last traded at $128.40, with a volume of 1365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WWD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,965. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

