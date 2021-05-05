Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $362.35 and last traded at $361.00, with a volume of 1568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $354.56.

The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.53. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

