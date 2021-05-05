Verra Mobility Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 683 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,266% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Torray LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 138,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.