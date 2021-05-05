Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Declines By 21.6%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Get XOMA alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. XOMA has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $398.76 million, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.