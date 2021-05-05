Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €55.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €55.30 ($65.06) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.52 ($58.25).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €48.41 ($56.95) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.59. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.