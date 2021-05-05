Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €144.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €144.00 ($169.41) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €119.18 ($140.21).

EPA SAF opened at €122.82 ($144.49) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €114.00. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

