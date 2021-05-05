Ball (BLL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

