Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDNY. Wedbush began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $752.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.