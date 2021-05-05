Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.28-0.30 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.43-1.48 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLYM opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

