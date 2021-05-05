J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

