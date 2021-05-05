Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INDB. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 253,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

