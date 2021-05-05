Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

TNL opened at $63.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.49. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.