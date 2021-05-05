Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:WST opened at $329.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.60 and its 200 day moving average is $287.67. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $334.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.