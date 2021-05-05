Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issued By Truist Securiti

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $43.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. VSE has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

