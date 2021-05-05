Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Universal Insurance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Shimp now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $455.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 89.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

