Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Busey Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Busey in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Busey has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

