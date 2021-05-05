Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

ENVA opened at $34.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,512. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Enova International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

