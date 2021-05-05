Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce sales of $236.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the highest is $241.00 million. Trex posted sales of $200.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

TREX stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after acquiring an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trex by 4,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 283,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $20,336,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.