Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTXR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CTXR opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.