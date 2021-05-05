Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.19 on Monday. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

