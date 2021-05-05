Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 113.9% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at $31,696,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter worth $392,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.