Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Old Republic International traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 3969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after acquiring an additional 607,938 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,750,000 after acquiring an additional 661,344 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

