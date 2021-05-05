Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

LON TRST opened at GBX 309.20 ($4.04) on Monday. Trustpilot Group has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 352.12 ($4.60).

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

